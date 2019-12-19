Col. Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, announced the retirement of Capt. Rex M. Scism effective Jan. 1.
Scism, director of the Research and Development Division at General Headquarters in Jefferson City, retires with more than 26 years of service to the patrol and the citizens it serves.
Scism was appointed to the patrol on Aug. 1, 1993, as a member of the 66th Recruit Class.
Upon graduating from the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy in Jefferson City, he was assigned to Troop F, Zone 8, Callaway County. While assigned to Troop F, Scism also worked in Zone 5, Camden County.
He transferred to Troop F’s Criminal Interdiction Unit (Zone 13) in 1998. He was promoted to corporal on Oct. 1, 1999, and designated supervisor of that same unit. In 2001, he transferred to the Gaming Division at General Headquarters in Jefferson City as an investigator. Scism was promoted to sergeant and designated assistant officer-in-charge of the Jefferson City Investigative Unit on July 28, 2002. He was promoted to lieutenant and designated assistant director of the Gaming Division on Sept. 30, 2007.
He was promoted to captain on Sept. 1, 2014, and named director of the Research and Development Division. As director of the division, Scism has had oversight for maintaining the patrol’s international accreditation by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies Inc., performing staff inspections, coordinating Patrol strategic planning activities, composing and maintaining Patrol policies and operational references and forms, and the Statistical Analysis Center.
Scism was born in Honolulu, Hawaii. He graduated from Warsaw R-IX High School in Warsaw. In 2001, Scism graduated from Columbia College in Columbia with a Bachelor of Arts degree in criminal justice administration. In 2005, he earned a Master’s of Science degree in criminal justice administration from Columbia College. In 2011, he completed the FBI Law Enforcement Executive Development Course in St. Louis and then in 2012, graduated from the 249th session of the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia.
Scism has served as a military police officer in the U.S. Army for nearly 19 years.
Scism and his wife of 32 years, Carman (Smith), have three grown children: sons Trenton and Trey reside in Fort Collins, Colorado, and daughter Tiffany lives in Columbia.
