Care Connection for Aging Services is seeking nominations for Outstanding Older Adult Awards for its 13 counties as the agency celebrates Older Americans Month in May.
This year’s national theme, “Make Your Mark,” highlights older adults’ unique and lasting contributions to their communities — from sharing a story with grandchildren to leaving a legacy of community action.
Led by the Administration for Community Living each May, Older Americans Month also provides resources to help older Americans stay healthy and independent, and materials to help communities support and celebrate their citizens.
To nominate someone for the award, fill out a form by visiting www.goaging.org and click on the news and events tab. The deadline is June 15. For more information, call 1-800-748-7826 or email information@goaging.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.