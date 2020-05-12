May 4 began the eighth week of senior centers providing home-delivered meals to more seniors in all 13 Care Connection counties. The agency is also encouraging folks who are 60 and older to arrange for a no-contact curbside pickup of a fresh, hot noon meal at nearly all centers (except Windsor, Chariton County or Carroll County).
Suggested contributions range from $4 to $5; the full cost of the meal is $7.98.
No one except staff and delivery volunteers is allowed into the centers, and agency staff are practicing social distancing and recommended sanitary precautions. The centers have systems that allow patrons to receive their meals and provide a contribution in an envelope without direct contact with staff members.
To arrange for meal pickup, call the center in your community either the day before or by 9 a.m. the same day. Contact the Sedalia Senior Center, 312 S. Washington Ave., at 660-826-0713.
Care Connection for Aging Services is a nonprofit area agency on aging serving people 60 and older in 13 West Central Missouri counties. For more information, call 1-800-748-7826.
