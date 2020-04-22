Care Connection for Aging Services annually observes “National Healthcare Decisions Day” April 16 by providing information about advance care planning in its 22 locations. While the agency has suspended in-person programming because of the COVID-19 pandemic, its leaders still want to provide the materials free of charge.
The “Five Wishes” advance healthcare directive would be considered a legal document once it’s signed and notarized. Copies of “I Have Put My House in Order” also will be distributed upon request. This booklet guides the user in providing important information about their home, family, estate planning, funeral plans, finances, and life insurance.
National Healthcare Decisions Day is an initiative to encourage people to write down their wishes about health care so providers and loved ones know how to respect those wishes.
The Five Wishes document will allow you to list instructions about medical treatments you want and do not wish to have and to choose in advance the person whom you want to make health care decisions (durable power of attorney) if you are unable to make them yourself.
For more information, call 1-800-748-7826, visit www.goaging.org or email information@goaging.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.