Care Connection for Aging Services will offer virtual Tai Chi for Arthritis online beginning June 2. The classes will be free, but registration is required.
The classes will take place at 9 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays using the Zoom application. To register, email information@goaging.org or call Stacey Gilkeson at 1-800-748-7826. Register online by clicking on Tai Chi in the events section.
Tai Chi is an ancient Chinese meditation exercise that features slow and precise movements. The exercises can improve balance and mobility, increase strength and flexibility, decrease pain, and prevent falls.
The exercise was created by Dr. Paul Lamm and is accepted by the Arthritis Foundations and Societies. It’s been proven by scientific studies to be safe and effective.
The classes are one of several online programs that Care Connection has made available since the area agency on aging was forced to close its 22 locations to the public. The agency also is offering online classes in money management and Medicare education, with plans to add others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.