Care Connection for Aging Services encourages older adults to participate in the National Senior Health and Fitness Day Wednesday, May 27 by choosing from a variety of resources available online.
All of Care Connection’s 22 locations are encouraging participants to use the link found at www.goaging.org/news to find the activities most suitable for them. At the website is a collection of online activities tailored to the needs of older adults. These include an exercise warm up, 10- and 20-minute workouts, strength, balance and flexibility exercises, and workouts for upper and lower body strength. Also included are several links to trusted nutrition resources.
The National Senior Health and Fitness Day has been a featured springtime activity at Care Connection’s senior centers for many years; in 2020, the centers adapted to the online efforts due to the pandemic.
Older adults may also visit fitnessday.com to find information about live online events.
For more information, call 1-800-748-7826, visit www.goaging.org or email information@goaging.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.