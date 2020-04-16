People who have been laid off or had their work hours decreased because of the COVID-19 pandemic may qualify for a special enrollment period in the Health Insurance Marketplace.
Care Connection for Aging Services has licensed navigators who can help individuals figure out whether they qualify for a special enrollment period in the Marketplace health insurance if they have lost employer coverage.
Care Connection does not sell or recommend any particular policy; however, navigators can walk individuals through the online application process for Marketplace coverage.
All Marketplace plans cover treatment for pre-existing medical conditions and cannot terminate coverage due to a change in health status, including diagnosis or treatment of COVID-19.
People may qualify for a special enrollment period if they lost health coverage through their employer or the employer of a family member in the past 60 days or expect to lose coverage in the next 60 days.
If one has reduced hours and are on a Marketplace plan, they should update their application within 30 days to report income changes. Lower income might mean more savings on health insurance.
For more information, contact Care Connection at 1-800-748-7826 or visit www.healthcare.gov.
