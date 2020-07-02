Care Connection for Aging Services is emphasizing care management services while the Sedalia Senior Center remains closed for person-to-person visiting.
In Pettis County, Care Manager Joy Guymon is available by phone Monday through Friday to provide free one-on-one assistance and information on a variety of issues related to daily living for adults 60 and older. To reach Guymon, call 660-826-0713 or email jguymon@goaging.org.
Before the pandemic, the care manager was available for in-person services. When the centers closed to the public March 16, care managers continued uninterrupted services from their homes and since have returned to the centers. When centers eventually reopen for meals and services, the plan is to continue in-person care management.
The care manager can help topics such as Medicare and Medicaid, home-delivered meals, community resources for transportation and utility assistance, Missouri Property Tax Credit Application assistance, government benefits such as food assistance, family caregiving, and personal emergency response systems to allow older adults to live independently.
