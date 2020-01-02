Care Connection for Aging Services will offer a free workshop series in Sedalia to help older adults get a healthier start in 2020.
“Living a Healthy Life” is a six-week course consisting of 2.5-hour sessions each Friday in the Community Room at Cedarhurst Independent Living, 3701 W. 10th St. The first workshop will be Friday, Jan. 3. Pre-registration is required by calling 1-800-748-7826.
The course is offered at no cost to people age 60 and older and their caregivers.
The workshop uses proven practices based on an ongoing series of studies conducted at Stanford University School of Medicine. The course provides a path for older adults to enjoy life with conditions such as high blood pressure, heart disease and diabetes.
Materials will be provided. Participants will make weekly action plans, share experiences, and help each other solve problems they encounter in creating and carrying out their self-management program.
For more information, visit www.goaging.org or call 1-800-748-7826.
