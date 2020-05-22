The following is a sampling of cases resolved in Pettis County Circuit Court from May 4 to May 19, according to information from Pettis County Prosecuting Attorney Phillip Sawyer.
Shawn B. Bosworth, 37, of Sedalia, was sentenced to two seven-year sentences in the Missouri Department of Corrections on two separate matters: burglary and possession of a controlled substance.
According to a Sedalia Police Department report, at 2 p.m. Oct. 13, officers were called to a business in the 1600 block of East Broadway Boulevard for a possible burglary. As officers arrived the suspect was still outside the building and was ordered to stop. The suspect ran and after a foot pursuit, the burglar was stopped and arrested in the area of Fourth Street and Center Avenue. Items taken by the suspect, which had been thrown, were recovered. The burglar also was discovered to have brought methamphetamine into the jail.
Michael W. Thorton, 49, of Sedalia, was sentenced to 10 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for first-degree domestic assault.
Gregory A. Bierschbach, 43, of Sedalia, was sentenced to seven years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for possession of a controlled substance.
Scovern Cameron Norris, 32, of Sedalia, was sentenced to seven- and four-year sentences in the Missouri Department of Corrections on two separate matters: unlawful possession of a weapon and a probation violation.
Avery N. Williamson, 29, of Sedalia, was sentenced to two four-year sentences in the Missouri Department of Corrections after his probation was revoked.
Nathan Shane Snyder, 36, of Sedalia, was sentenced to consecutive five- and four-year sentences in the Missouri Department of Corrections after his probation was revoked.
David G. Williams, 28, of Sedalia, was sentenced to two consecutive seven-year sentences to run concurrently with a four-year sentence in the Missouri Department of Corrections after his probation was revoked.
Jason Bodenstab, 37, of Sedalia, was sentenced to three concurrent sentences of five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections to be served pursuant to section 217.362 RSMO after his probation was revoked.
Dustin Perkins, 31, of Sedalia, was sentenced to two consecutive five-year sentences in the Missouri Department of Corrections after his probation was revoked.
Raul B. Jaquez-Garcia, 34, of Sedalia, was sentenced to five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for delivering or concealing prohibited articles on a premises.
Wesley Adam Franken, 32, of Sedalia, was arrested sentenced to five-, five-, five- and seven-year sentences in the Missouri Department of Corrections on four separate matters: burglary, stealing, possession of a controlled substance, and a probation violation.
Tara Dillon-Karkiewicz, 36, of Sedalia, was sentenced to seven-, four- and four-year sentences in the Missouri Department of Corrections on three separate matters: two counts of fraudulent use of a credit device and one count of stealing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.