The following is a sampling of cases resolved in Pettis County Circuit Court from Dec. 16 to Jan. 6, according to information from Pettis County Prosecuting Attorney Phillip Sawyer.
Martin S. Browning, 32, of Goodson, was sentenced to three four-year sentences in the Missouri Department of Corrections for three separate matters: disarming a peace officer, resisting arrest, and tampering. On Sept. 6, a Sedalia police officer conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of South Washington Avenue and a passenger fled on foot. After a short foot pursuit and struggle, officers captured the suspect, Browning.
Tyler N. Rusk, 27, of Sedalia, was sentenced to four-, four-, four-, five-, and five-year sentences in the Missouri Department of Corrections on five separate matters: two separate counts of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful use of a weapon, delivery of a controlled substance, and resisting arrest. Rusk was arrested in the 1600 block of West Ninth Street through SPD Crime Resolution Task Force initiatives last summer.
Amy L. Hilton, 35, of Sedalia, was sentenced to two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for possession of a controlled substance. On July 21, a Sedalia police officer conducted a subject check in the 1200 block of South Grand Avenue for a subject the officer knew to have a warrant. The subject was exiting their vehicle and it was confirmed through dispatch that they had a warrant. A search of the vehicle revealed drugs.
Brandon L. Kelch, 29, of Sedalia, was sentenced to four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for possession of a controlled substance. On Sept. 22, a subject check was performed on an individual on Anderson Avenue. An investigation revealed the person, Kelch, was in possession of methamphetamine and related paraphernalia.
Laura Martin, 30, of Sedalia, was sentenced to three seven-year sentences in the Missouri Department of Corrections on three separate counts of possession of a controlled substance. The charges will be served consecutively with another seven-year sentence for endangering the welfare of a child.
Korey Idenberg, 31, of Sedalia, was sentenced to four- and two-year sentences in the Missouri Department of Corrections on two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Joseph Dylan Edward Marquess, 22, of Warsaw, was sentenced to two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for stealing.
Kalie L. Kluge, 28, of Kansas City, was sentenced to two three-year sentences in the Missouri Department of Corrections for two separate matters: forgery, and fraud to obtain a controlled substance.
Fredrick T. Curry, 39, of Sedalia, was sentenced to five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for possession of a controlled substance.
Wesley D. Greer, 42, of Sedalia, was sentenced to five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for first-degree child molestation.
