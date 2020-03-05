The following is a sampling of cases resolved in Pettis County Circuit Court between Feb. 14 and March 2, according to information from Pettis County Prosecuting Attorney Phillip Sawyer.
Tyler J. Evans, 25, of Sedalia, was sentenced to three, 30 year sentences to run consecutive to a five year sentence in the Missouri Department of Corrections on four separate matters: one count first-degree assault, one count armed criminal action, one count unlawful use of a weapon and one count unlawful use of a firearm.
Police responded to the 500 block of East Second Street at 12:04 p.m. May 13, 2019 in reference to a subject who had been shot. The victim, Sean Clark, 32, of Hughesville, had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Clark was alert when officers arrived and was able to give them information on what happened before he was transported by the Pettis County Ambulance District.
Officers from the Patrol Division and the Criminal Investigations Bureau investigated the shooting. Investigators were able to determine the suspects, Tyler J. Evans, 24, and Tiffanie L. O’Malley, 42, both of Sedalia, were traveling on Interstate 70. With the assistance of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the suspects were stopped in Lafayette County and taken into custody. Evans and O’Malley were both arrested for felony possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia in Lafayette County. They were later transported to Pettis County.
Corey T. Owens, 29, of Sedalia, was sentenced to 15 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for possession of a controlled substance to run consecutively to two, seven year sentences in the Missouri Department of Corrections for third-degree assault and resisting arrest.
Gary L. Gaines, 51, of Sedalia, was sentenced to five years in the Missouri Department Corrections for possession of a controlled substance.
Brandon L. High-Frump, 31, of Sedalia, was sentenced to four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections after his probation was revoked.
Amanda N. Martz, 36, of Sedalia, was sentenced to five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for possession of a controlled substance.
David Peak, 35, of Sedalia, was sentenced to seven, four and four year sentences in the Missouri Department of Corrections after his probation was revoked. In addition, Peak was sentenced to four and two year sentences in the Missouri Department of Corrections on two seperate matters: one count possession of a controlled substance and one count resisting arrest.
Richard T. Heston, 49, of Sedalia, was sentenced to two, seven year sentences to run consecutively to a three year sentence in the Missouri Department of Corrections after his probation was revoked. Heston was also sentenced to four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for possession of a controlled substance.
Melinda G. Davis, 33, of Boonville, was sentenced to two, five year sentences in the Missouri Department of Corrections after her probation was revoked.
Mary E. Dearing, 37, of Sedalia, was sentenced to eight years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for possession of a controlled substance.
Heaven M. McCue, 21, of Sedalia, was sentenced to four, four and four year sentences in the Missouri Department of Corrections on three separate matters, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count resisting arrest.
Charles B. Price, 34, of Sedalia, was sentenced to 15 and seven year sentences in the Missouri Department of Corrections under 559.115 ITC on two separate matters: one count delivery of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.
Christopher J. Perry, 22, of Sedalia, was sentenced to seven years in the Missouri Department of Corrections under 559.115 ITC for possession of a controlled substance.
Patrick D. Thompson, 29, of Sedalia, was sentenced to two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for possession of a controlled substance.
Joshua C. Rochey, 23, of Sedalia, was sentenced to two, two year sentences in the Missouri Department of Corrections for tampering with a motor vehicle and unlawful possession of a weapon.
Elizabeth A. Knox, 55, of Sedalia, was sentenced to 25 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections after her probation was revoked.
Dale L. Turley, 50, of Sedalia, was sentenced to four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for possession of a controlled substance.
Evan C. Bankovich, 25, of Sedalia, was sentenced to three, three year sentences in the Missouri Department of Corrections on three separate matters: one count tampering with a motor vehicle, one count resisting arrest and one count leaving the scene of an accident.
