Mary Lou Cave will observe her 93rd birthday Feb. 27.
She was born Feb. 27, 1927, in Sedalia.
Mary Lou used to be a cook and she enjoys quilting, sewing and religious activities.
Birthday cards may be sent to Mary Lou at the Sylvia G. Thompson Residence Center, 3333 W. 10th St., Sedalia, Mo. 65301.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.