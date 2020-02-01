It’s finally happening, Kansas City — we have a vested interest in the Super Bowl.
I may not be able to name every player on the team or know specific stats for quarterback Patrick Mahomes (Sports Editor Alex Agueros has an excellent column on 1B today if that’s the kind of content you’re looking for), but I still consider myself to be a loyal Chiefs fan. My entire family is loyal to the Royals and Chiefs, with plenty of blue and red in our T-shirt wardrobes. I watch as many Chiefs games as I can each season, although I lose the battle over the remote if the Chiefs are playing at the same time as the Bears, my boyfriend’s favorite team (forgive him, he was born in Chicago. It’s in his blood, same as the Chiefs are in mine).
Granted, I’ve never lived near any major city other than Kansas City in my adult life, but the team spirit that city has is like nothing else. Kansas City might be divided over college sports with the Border War, but people unite over the Chiefs every time. As a news junkie and a KC area native, I’ve loved reading as many stories as possible about every aspect of this milestone and what it means to fans.
Yes, I am that person who gets excited when my city’s name is mentioned, and yes, I realize it’s cheesy and silly. It all stems from KC pride though. The entire Sprint Center doing the Tomahawk Chop during a Backstreet Boys concert this September after band member Kevin asked the crowd to join him — he’s married to an Overland Park, Kansas, native and he is a lifelong Chiefs fan so he was excited for the sort-of hometown show — was a sight to be seen. My sister and I couldn’t get over the fact we, and thousands of others, shared our Chiefs fandom with our favorite childhood boy band.
Kansas City has so many unique offerings, and its sports teams offer a way to bring it all together. Arrowhead pride can be seen year-round, so it’s only appropriate it has been increased to the highest level in the last two weeks.
As much as I wish I was living in Kansas City right now, Sedalia has its own Chiefs Kingdom just down the road from 1 Arrowhead Dr. The newsroom staff and I have been working on several local stories about the Super Bowl-bound team this week. I have to say, getting to take photos of Chiefs fans in their red and gold all across town and doing interviews where I ask about their superstitions has been the most fun I’ve had at work in a while.
I’ve got my own superstitions, which I 100% inherited from my mother and her family’s insane superstitious nature when it comes to athletics. I’ll be wearing the same shirt Sunday — yes I’ve washed it —that I wore for the last two games and for several other games this season. Wearing my new AFC Champs shirt during the game is just not worth the risk. I’ll also be watching the game at the same friends’ house where I spent the last two games. It’s tradition to have the Super Bowl party at their house anyway, but it’s even more important this year. And don’t be caught in the kitchen or the bathroom if the Chiefs score or turn around a bad streak because that’s where you’ll be spending the rest of the game.
I’m excited about Sunday’s game for many reasons, but I’m especially excited for my favorite city to finally get its turn. And I’m excited for my mom and her siblings, and the rest of our family and my Kansas City family, who have been waiting nearly a lifetime for this moment.
