Heidi Treuner, of Sedalia, was recently named to the Central Methodist University dean's list for the Fall 2019 semester.
To be named to the Dean's List, students must maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.50 or above for the semester, among other criteria.
Treuner is majoring in Early Childhood Education at the main CMU campus in Fayette.
