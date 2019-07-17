The following area students were recently named to the Central Methodist University Spring 2019 Dean's List. To qualify students must maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.50 or above for the semester.
Sedalia: Alexsis Barnett, Matalyn Boeschen, Tiffany Bryant, Darby Christian, Misty Cooper, Allison Hodges, Blake Jackson, Savannah Jeffries, Paige Johnson, Cathy McFail, Tanner McFatrich, Jodi Mootz, Morgen Muths, Abigail Perkins, Cody Schibi, Pamela Staus, Allison Stucker, Emily Swift, Ashley Thomas, Alyssa Marie Thomas, Heidi Treuner, Tiffany Ward, Denise Warner, Macy Wilkinson.
Stover: Lindsay Barker.
Cole Camp: Makenzie Bickers, Maddison Cook, Keaton Denney, Bailey Heimsoth, Jessica Tucker.
Houstonia: Tanya Brandkamp.
Whiteman Air Force Base: Amber Clement.
Windsor: Jack Daugherty, MacKenzie Howard, Drew Quick, Kari Wright, Ashley Wright.
Lincoln: Richard Dean, Lane Johnson, Kelsey Smith, Peyton Warren, Barbara White.
La Monte: Jennifer Dillon.
Concordia: Zachary Hentges, Grace Stumbaugh, Sophia Wailli, Derek Woodall,
Smithton: Amanda Long, Elizabeth Privitt, Steffen Sartain.
Florence: Desiray Marriott.
Mora: Mercedes Morrison.
Knob Noster: Kelsey Pabst.
Green Ridge: BreAnna Peck, Molly Turner.
Bunceton: Aubrey Scott.
Syracuse: Madelyn Siegel.
Pilot Grove: Emma Stone, Trenton Young.
