The Central Missouri Police Academy incorporated the Warrensburg Animal Shelter into their training Tuesday morning.
According to a University of Central Missouri press release, at 7 a.m., Tuesday, cadets in the Central Missouri Police Academy went to West Park in Warrensburg to do an hour long physical training session. This training was different though, because cadets incorporated dogs from the Warrensburg Animal Shelter into their workouts.
“This is a win-win situation. While our cadets are getting exercise, the dogs will benefit too,” said Director of CMPA Tim Lowry.
Lowry expected the cadets to benefit from the change in their physical training routine. He also hoped the opportunity called attention to the variety of dogs that are in need of homes. The cadets also capitalized on their community relationship building experience by seeking contributions that would help cover an adoption fee for some of the many animals located at the shelter.
Lowry hoped the 21 cadets would learn more about developing police-community relationships while spending time performing a public service.
“When you’re a police officer, you’re a public servant. We want our cadets to give back to communities,” he said. .
CMPA is part of the Missouri Safety Center on the UCM campus. It provides a 600-hour basic law enforcement training program. To find out more about the academy go to mosafetycenter.com or contact Lowry at tlowry@ucmo.edu.
