Central Missouri Speedway announced Thursday a schedule of at least 17 races beginning May 23, with drivers, crews and fans asked to observe social distancing guidelines recommended by the center for disease control.
“We’ve had to edit our previously announced schedule due to COVID-19 and as we (alluded) to in our April 14th press release, there are some major modifications,” said owners and promoters Earl and Susan Walls in a news release.
The Warrensburg dirt-track oval is slated to host a closed-doors practice session May 16 to test the track scoring system and social distance efforts among crews and haulers.
Measures to restrict the spread of COVID-19 will impact overall attendance and in turn, purses, the release said.
“Although we’ve kept some special events, at this time we are reducing the amount of larger purse events, at least until we can have enough people in the grandstands to make sense from an operational standpoint to hold them. If regulations change in the future, we may alter the schedule accordingly,” Earl Walls said in the release. “CMS encourages people who have already been together in social circumstances, such as families or race teams, to sit together and leave social distancing space in between others. Everyone attending events should expect change and be mindful and respectful of each other while on the premises. If you are sick, or think you are sick, please stay home. If you feel you need to wear a mask or additional protective equipment, please do.”
A-Mods, B-Mods, street stocks, mod-lites and pure stock cars are scheduled to race May 23 with general admission set at $10. CMS has currently scheduled events every following Saturday through Sept. 5, with a Labor Day weekend event also scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 6.
