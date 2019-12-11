TSD120719ChristmasParade-1

A youngster tries to catch “snow” in his mouth as a float made by the Sedalia Parks and Recreation Department drives down South Ohio Avenue Friday night during the annual Sedalia Area Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade. The parade was hosted for the first time in years on Friday evening instead of Saturday morning. Although the night was cold, crowds lined downtown.

 Photo by Faith Bemiss | Democrat

The Sedalia Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the winners of the Christmas Parade hosted Friday night in downtown Sedalia.

Kids Choice

Sedalia Parks and Recreation

Bands

First place: Green Ridge Marching Tigers

Runner up: Smithton Marching Tigers

Church Floats

First place: Lutheran School Association

Runner up: Evangelical Independent Baptist Church

Honorable Mention: Broadway Presbyterian Church

Youth Floats

First place: Making the Band Sedalia

Runner up: Team SCREAM Robotics

Honorable Mention: Pettis County 4-H

Civic Floats

First place: State Fair Community College Agriculture Club

Runner up: Relay for Life

Honorable Mention: Pettis County Democrats

Business Floats

First place: W-K Family of Dealerships

Runner up: Bothwell Regional Health Center

Honorable Mention: ABC Advertising

Horses

First place: Back Country Horsemen of Missouri Trail’s End

Runner up: Broke and Busted Saddle Club

Honorable Mention: LifePointe Church

Restored/Original

First place: West Central Missouri Vintage Auto Club (69 Ford Mustang)

Runner up: West Central Missouri Vintage Auto Club (69 Camaro)

Honorable Mention: West Central Missouri Vintage Auto Club (67 Firebird)

Special Interest

First place: 301 Street Cars (1921 Ford Model T)

Runner up: Jacob McMullin (40C Farmall Tractor)

Honorable Mention: 301 Street Cars (2005 Ford Mustang)

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.