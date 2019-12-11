The Sedalia Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the winners of the Christmas Parade hosted Friday night in downtown Sedalia.
Kids Choice
Sedalia Parks and Recreation
Bands
First place: Green Ridge Marching Tigers
Runner up: Smithton Marching Tigers
Church Floats
First place: Lutheran School Association
Runner up: Evangelical Independent Baptist Church
Honorable Mention: Broadway Presbyterian Church
Youth Floats
First place: Making the Band Sedalia
Runner up: Team SCREAM Robotics
Honorable Mention: Pettis County 4-H
Civic Floats
First place: State Fair Community College Agriculture Club
Runner up: Relay for Life
Honorable Mention: Pettis County Democrats
Business Floats
First place: W-K Family of Dealerships
Runner up: Bothwell Regional Health Center
Honorable Mention: ABC Advertising
Horses
First place: Back Country Horsemen of Missouri Trail’s End
Runner up: Broke and Busted Saddle Club
Honorable Mention: LifePointe Church
Restored/Original
First place: West Central Missouri Vintage Auto Club (69 Ford Mustang)
Runner up: West Central Missouri Vintage Auto Club (69 Camaro)
Honorable Mention: West Central Missouri Vintage Auto Club (67 Firebird)
Special Interest
First place: 301 Street Cars (1921 Ford Model T)
Runner up: Jacob McMullin (40C Farmall Tractor)
Honorable Mention: 301 Street Cars (2005 Ford Mustang)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.