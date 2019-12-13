The Kansas City District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is scheduled to make operational changes and closures at several campgrounds located at Harry S. Truman Lake due to underutilization. These changes are being made in an effort to improve park operating efficiencies, while still providing a quality recreational opportunity for the public.
The following changes will take effect immediately:
All Corps of Engineers managed campgrounds will be closed December to February.
Berry Bend Beach will be permanently closed.
Berry Bend Equestrian Campground will no longer be operated by the Corps of Engineers. Campground operation will be advertised for private operation. The equestrian trails, picnic shelters and boat ramp will remain open to day use activities.
Talley Bend Campground will no longer be operated by the Corps of Engineers. Campground operation will be advertised for private operation. The boat ramp will remain open.
Sparrowfoot Campground will be closed for the 2020 recreation season. The picnic area and boat ramp will remain open.
Visitors that normally camp in Talley Bend or Sparrowfoot are encouraged to visit Berry Bend, Bucksaw, Long Shoal, Osage Bluff, or Thibaut Point.
The Corps of Engineers will host an open house from 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 17 at the Harry S. Truman Visitor Center, 29027 Visitor Center Road in Warsaw, to discuss the closures and answer questions for the public.
For more information, contact the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Harry S. Truman Lake at 660-438-7317 ext. 1.
