Due to the cancelation of its Cottontails Eggs-Travaganza event, Child Safe of Central Missouri Inc. is hosting an online auction using donated items from the original event.
The auction started at 8 a.m. June 15 and will continue through 8 p.m. June 17 at https://app.bidbeacon.com/invite/#Y6V37A. Items sold can be picked up at Child Safe from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, June 19 or call for other arrangements. All proceeds will benefit Child Safe.
