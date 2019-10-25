Christ & Trinity Lutheran and Amigos de Cristo churches will host a breakfast to benefit several local charities including Child Safe of Central Missouri, Meals on Wheels, Open Door, and CASA. The breakfast will be at Christ & Trinity Lutheran, 3201 Southwest Blvd., from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Sunday and is supported by Thrivent Financial.
Music will be provided by the Amigos de Cristo youth and the Willadsen family from Christ & Trinity. A freewill offering is requested to benefit local charities.
