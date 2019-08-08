The CHS 47th annual Golf Tournament and 37th annual Ladies Auction hosted July 12-14 drew high attendance numbers and proved quite successful. The golf weekend activities at the Sedalia Country Club attracted 172 players, 115 ladies who wore polka dots at the brunch/auction and 150 swimmers that enjoyed the inaugural pool party Saturday night.
A record $50,601 was raised during the weekend activities. Susan Mergen, Director of Development at CHS, said, “The community support was outstanding and we certainly could not raise the necessary funds without your generosity.”
