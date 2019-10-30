On Saturday, Oct. 26, individuals and staff dressed in costume for the annual Center for Human Services Halloween Costume Party and Dance hosted at the Sedalia Shrine Club. The Social Leisure events hosted by CHS are a great way to get individuals out for dinner, dancing and fun. Members of the Sedalia Lions Club, CHS staff, and other community members volunteered at the event.
“This event is a wonderful way for our individuals to be integrated in the community through different events and organizations,” Social Leisure Coordinator Chanisty Lambert said. “It gives them the opportunity to build relationships, natural supports, confidence and interact with their friends.”
CHS, which is a not-for-profit organization, plans to host additional Social Leisure events in the near future with the help of the community.
