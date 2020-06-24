The Center for Human Services will host the 48th annual Golf Tournament July 10-12 at the Sedalia Country Club.
Friday will be a practice round followed by a cookout and music in the evening. Saturday will be four flights for the two-man scramble tournament. On Saturday, teams will play in the championship flight. There is $7,000 in prizes available.
Tournament fees are $130 per person. New this year, registration is available online at chs-mo.ejoinme.org/golf.
All proceeds benefit the Center for Human Services, which is celebrating its 65th year.
For more information, call 660-826-4400 ext. 368.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.