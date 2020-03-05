Church Women United to host World Day of Prayer
Church Women United of Sedalia announces they will Celebrate World Day of Prayer for 2020, at 1:30 p.m. Friday, March 6 at Community of Christ Church, 2000 S. Ingram Ave. The theme for this year’s celebration is written by the Christian Women of Zimbabwe titled “Rise, Take up your Mat and walk.”
The program is a call to action from John 5:2-9, based on Jesus' encounter with a person who had been lying on his bed and Jesus asks him “Do you want to be made well?” With the theme “Rise, take up your Mat and walk,” everyone is faced with a life changing question of “What are you going to do?” Each has much to learn from the women of Zimbabwe who challenge everyone that whatever one is facing in life, they should not be afraid to take action.
Church Women United invites the public to join in this meaningful celebration. Light refreshments will be served.
Ministerial Association to host prayer, breakfast
The Pettis County Ministerial Association will host a breakfast at 7 a.m. each Wednesday through April 8 leading to Holy Week. Free will donations are accepted with all proceeds going toward the Show-Me Christian Youth Home. The schedule is as follows: March 11 at Antioch Fellowship; March 18 at Community of Christ Church; March 25 at Calvary Baptist; April 1 at First Christian; April 8 at Broadway Presbyterian.
Lenten community services
Lenten community services will be hosted on Sunday evenings at various Methodist churches. A light meal will be served at 5:30 p.m. with the service at 6 p.m. The service will be at these churches: March 8, Epworth United Methodist Church, 1121 E. Broadway Blvd; March 15, La Monte United Methodist Church, 400 N. Main in La Monte; March 22, Bethel United Methodist Church, 22150 Smelser Rd. in Hughesville; March 29, Smithton United Methodist Church, 300 S. Walnut Ave. in Smithton; April 5, New Bethel United Methodist Church, 31480 U.S. Highway 65 in Sedalia.
