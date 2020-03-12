Ministerial Association to host prayer, breakfast
The Pettis County Ministerial Association will host a breakfast at 7 a.m. each Wednesday through April 8 leading to Holy Week. Free will donations are accepted with all proceeds going toward the Show-Me Christian Youth Home. The schedule is as follows: March 18 at Community of Christ Church; March 25 at Calvary Baptist; April 1 at First Christian; April 8 at Broadway Presbyterian.
Lenten community services
Lenten community services will be hosted on Sunday evenings at various Methodist churches. A light meal will be served at 5 p.m. with the service at 6 p.m. The service will be at these churches: March 15, La Monte United Methodist Church, 400 N. Main in La Monte; March 22, Bethel United Methodist Church, 22150 Smelser Rd. in Hughesville; March 29, Smithton United Methodist Church, 300 S. Walnut Ave. in Smithton; April 5, New Bethel United Methodist Church, 31480 U.S. Highway 65 in Sedalia.
