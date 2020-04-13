Emergency situations such as the COVID-19 pandemic can bring out the best or the worst in people. Sharing the grace of God, a local church is demonstrating the best while banding together with the Sedalia community to show compassion to its children.
For the last three Mondays, Encounter Church of the Assemblies of God has offered a drive-thru free food pick-up for children ages 18 and under. Pastor Chris Gray said by phone Monday morning, each child gets a package of food with enough items to last a week.
Each child receives staples such as a gallon of milk, a loaf of bread, fruit, peanut butter, granola bars and cheese sticks each week. Other food items are also included in the bags.
“Each week we have somebody else that helps us out,” Gray noted. “Kemp’s are giving us eggs, so we’ve given out 900 dozen eggs each week.
“Last week we had a family in the community give us some fresh beef, 200 pounds, of ground beef,” he continued. “This morning we’re also giving away OxiClean. People bring in different things every week.”
Tyson Foods is also supplying a refrigerated truck where the church can store its perishable foods.
Gray said the church is offering the food distribution to “show the love of God” to the community.
“To show even in a time of difficulty and isolation, God is still there,” he added. “And God still meets our needs.”
Gray said the Southern Missouri District Assemblies of God Campgrounds is responsible for bringing supplies to area churches.
“They are actually bringing the supplies to us each week,” he added. “That’s our campgrounds at the Lake of the Ozarks. They are bringing the truck to us each week and they are doing that for several communities around the area.”
Gray added local people have also called the church to ask if they can help each week.
“It’s just been an incredible, incredible opportunity,” he noted.
For those who wish to pick-up food each Monday, Gray said the process is simple.
“Simply drive up to the church,” he explained. “We have it roped off to where it’s obvious there’s an ‘enter here’ and ‘exit there’ type of signage. They can follow the signs and pull in.
“We’ll have an area where they can stop,” he continued. “The first area, we simply need the child’s first name and age. That’s all we need. From there they will go to the dry foods, then the next spot is the cold foods. Then they exit.”
He added no one needs to get out of the vehicle. The church does ask for drivers to “pop their trunks” if possible. If that’s not possible, food can be placed in the backseat. Children do not need to be present to pick up food.
“Our biggest desire as a church is to reach into our community, to make an impact for the kingdom of God,” he noted. “In fact, our mission statement is ‘Love, Reach, Empower.’
“We love God, we love people,” he continued. “We reach up toward God, we reach into ourselves and do the work, and then we reach out into our culture, and to the world and make the impact. And we empower people to be disciples for Christ.”
Encounter Church, 1201 N. William Parkhurst Dr., is offering free food pick up for children 18 and under at 1:30 p.m. each Monday. For more information, call 660-827-0020 or visit encounterchurch.ag or facebook.com/encounterchurchsedalia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.