Church Women United of Sedalia will meet Monday, Feb. 24 at Immanuel Church of Christ, 418 W. Fourth St. Social time will be at 9:30 a.m., the meeting will be at 10 a.m. Members will be finalizing plans for the World Day of Prayer Celebration to be hosted Friday, March 6 at Community of Christ Church.

