Church Women United will host its monthly board meeting Monday, Nov. 25 at Christ and Trinity Lutheran Church, 1201 Southwest Blvd. Social time is at 9:30 a.m. with the meeting at 10 a.m. CWU will be finalizing plans for the Silver Tea to be hosted at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 6 at Sacred Heart Church.

