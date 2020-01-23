Church Women United of Sedalia will host its board meeting Monday, Jan. 27 at Broadway Presbyterian Church. Fellowship will be at 9:30 a.m. with a business meeting at 10 a.m.
Church Women United is participating in the national project, “Spread the Love,” in conjunction with Valentine’s Day to donate supplies to local schools. A representative from C.A.C.T.U.S will speak. Church Women United will be collecting Dry ERASE markers (EXPO brand) and/or highlighters to contribute. This need was identified as the most requested item by Pettis County teachers.
Church memberships are due and may be turned in at this meeting.
