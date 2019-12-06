Church Women United of Sedalia will host its annual Silver Tea and Installation of Officers for 2020 at 1:20 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6 at Sacred Heart Parish Center.
Members are asked to bring items to be donated to CASA. There will be Christmas music provided by the Sacred Heart School Choir under the direction of Darren Hartman.
Fr. Joe Corel of Sacred Heart Church will conduct the installation of officers. The community is invited. Light refreshments will be served.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.