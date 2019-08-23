Church Women United will meet at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Ward Memorial Baptist Church, 412 N. Osage Ave. The meeting will be a potluck brunch; each member should bring a dish. Members will be discussing plans to host a program and speaker about human trafficking which will take place Oct. 12 at Convention Hall in Liberty Park.
