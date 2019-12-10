The following is a sampling of cases that were resolved in Pettis County Circuit Court from Dec. 2 to Dec. 5, according to information from Pettis County Prosecuting Attorney Phillip Sawyer.
Brandon James Miller, 37, of Sedalia, was sentenced to four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for possession of a controlled substance. He was stopped near East 11th Street and South Lamine Avenue by the Sedalia Police Department Crime Resolution Unit (CRU) after he was identified as having a Pettis County warrant.
Racheal L. Goltry, 34, of Sedalia, was sentenced to two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for possession of a controlled substance. On March 17, 2018, SPD officers responded to the 1600 block of East Broadway Boulevard to check a residence that subjects had broken into before. Officers located Goltry on the property and found her in possession of drug paraphernalia and a controlled substance.
Jonathan William Donovan, 20, of Kansas City, was sentenced to four-, four- and two-year sentences in the Missouri Department of Corrections on three separate matters: tampering, forgery and possession of a controlled substance. On Nov. 4, 2018, officers responded to a restaurant in the 1100 block of South Limit Avenue for a person in the drive-thru attempting to pass a counterfeit $100 bill. As officers responded, management reported the suspect vehicle was leaving. An officer located a car matching the description of the suspect vehicle. He stopped the vehicle and took Donovan into custody.
Tammy A. Ballew, 39, of Sedalia, was sentenced to four-, four-, two- and two-year sentences in the Missouri Department of Corrections on four separate matters: two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, one count of resisting a lawful stop and one count of possession of a controlled substance. On Aug. 17, 2018, an SPD officer stopped Ballew’s vehicle in the area of West Broadway Boulevard and South Quincy Avenue for expired license plates. A computer check through dispatch showed Ballew had an active warrant from the Division of Youth Services. Further investigation reportedly revealed she was in possession of methamphetamine and related paraphernalia.
Rayquan Thomas Townsend, 24, of Sedalia, was sentenced to 10- and seven-year sentences in the Missouri Department of Corrections on two separate matters: armed criminal action and domestic assault.
Travis Lee Farr, 40, of Sedalia, was sentenced to three-, three- and two-year sentences in the Missouri Department of Corrections on three separate matters: one count of possession of a controlled substance and two counts of failing to register as a sex offender.
Carla L. Hayworth, 43, of Sedalia, was sentenced to four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections after her probation was revoked.
