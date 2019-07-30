The regular monthly meeting of Johnson County Citizens for Environmental Action will be at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6 in the David Curtis Room at Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. in Warrensburg.
Members will discuss the recent rise in bee colony collapses in managed hives throughout the country, the maintenance and development projects at Warrensburg’s Turkeyfoot Prairie, and fall activities to be conducted by members of CEA.
Following the business meeting, representatives from Johnson County’s RISE organization and Johnson County Board of Services will talk about the recycling services RISE provides in Johnson County. The presentation will begin at 6:30 p.m. The public is invited to attend.
