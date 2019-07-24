The City of Sedalia Water Division’s contractor is scheduled to complete work in the area of South Missouri Avenue, north of the intersection with West Third Street beginning at noon July 24 and through 5:30 p.m. July 25. This work is weather dependent.
Additionally, city work crews will be mowing and trimming trees in right-of-ways and alleys in the area between West Broadway Boulevard and West Second Street from South Park Avenue to South Kentucky Avenue where the water line improvements projects are underway.
Temporary lane restrictions may occur in this area as work crews maintain these public spaces. Drivers may want to avoid this area and use an alternate route to avoid delays.
