According to a City of Sedalia press release, from 6:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, the street department will be striping on Thompson Boulevard between West Broadway Boulevard and West 16th Street. The striping will continue on Thompson Boulevard on from 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23 until the project is complete.
The street department will be striping all lanes of the roadway. Drivers should anticipate lane restrictions and periodic lane closures as workers and equipment move between lanes to complete the work. Drivers will want to plan in advance for use of an alternate route during this time.
This road project may be delayed due to inclement weather or equipment breakdown.
