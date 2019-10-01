The City of Sedalia Water Division’s contractor was scheduled to complete work Sept. 30 in the area of South Park Avenue, just north of the intersection with West Second Street in the northbound lane. The block of South Park Avenue was restricted to one lane of traffic as a water main was installed.
From 6:30 a.m. Sept. 30 to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 2, West Fourth Street is scheduled for work just east of the intersection at South Quincy Avenue in the eastbound lane. This block of West Fourth Street will be restricted to one lane of traffic with heavy equipment and workers in the area as a water main is installed.
Drivers will want to avoid these areas if possible and use an alternate route to avoid delays.
The work is weather dependent.
