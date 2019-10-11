Two road closures due to road work have been announced by the City of Sedalia.
South Missouri Avenue will be closed from West Second Street north to West Main Street to northbound traffic from 7 a.m. Oct. 14 to 6:30 p.m. Nov. 1.
The roadway will remain open for southbound traffic but will be restricted to one lane along South Missouri Avenue as heavy equipment and workers will be present in the roadway. Drivers are advised that periodic road closures will also occur as equipment is moved to allow for directional drilling and placement of new water mains.
The street department will also be milling Sunset Drive to prepare the roadway for resurfacing at 6:30 a.m. Oct. 14. Anyone parking a car along Sunset Drive will need to park their car off Sunset Drive, in their driveway or long an adjacent street or alley. The roadway will remain open and access to driveways will be accommodated. The roadway surface will have bumps and be rough during this time.
Sunset Drive will then be closed to all traffic from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 15 as the department asphalts the roadway. Again, anyone parking on Sunset Drive will need to park elsewhere. There will be no access to the roadway during the paving operations.
Additionally, construction is planned to start on the north side of the North Missouri Avenue and West Main Street (state Route 765) intersection beginning at 7 a.m. Oct. 21 to 6:30 p.m. Nov. 1. North Missouri Avenue between West Main Street and West Benton Street will be closed.
Directional drilling to place new water mains will require a large bore pit and drilling equipment in the roadway during this period.
Drivers are advised to use alternate routes during these periods. The work may be delayed due to inclement weather or equipment breakdowns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.