Beginning June 3, West 20th Street from its intersection with South Grand Avenue and proceeding west to South Quincy Avenue will be closed to through traffic to allow for the repair of the roadway. The sections will remain closed until the repairs are planned to be completed at 4 p.m. June 11, weather dependent.
Homeowners along West 20th Street will be able to access their driveways, however, access may be limited to one direction as work progresses. Travelers will want to plan a different route to ensure they arrive at their destinations on time and keep congestion to a minimum.
