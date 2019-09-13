The City of Sedalia is expanding the area of the boil water advisory to include the area between South Grand Avenue and South Marshall Avenue, from Broadway Boulevard to 32nd Street.
According to a city press release, the Sedalia Public School District 200 advised the Water Department that two schools, Smith-Cotton Junior High School and Parkview Elementary, not within the original advisory area have seen “cloudy” water when toilets were flushed today. For this reason, the city is advising citizens to boil water until notified otherwise. During the period of the boil water advisory, water should be boiled for three to five minutes prior to consumption.
Water Division crews continue working and sampling water in the area affected to ensure water service is safe. The Water Division has brought on-line additional chlorinated wells to assist in meeting water service needs. The Water Division will be analyzing sample results to provide notification of the lifting of the boil advisory in this expanded area.
A Public Service Announcement is planned to be released providing such notification of removal of the boil advisory.
It is recommended customers that observe “cloudy” water flush their water lines by operating external hydrants or flow water through their bathtubs. Any customer noticing “cloudy” water should report this to the Sedalia Water Division at 660-826-1236.
