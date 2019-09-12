The City of Sedalia is issuing a boil water advisory for the area between South Grand Avenue and South Ingram Avenue, from 16th Street to 32nd Street in Sedalia.
The Water Division is advising residents to boil water following an incident during installation of a new water service. It became necessary to shut-off a primary water main to the city which resulted in sediment dispersing through the main and being observed as “cloudy” water by customers in the affected area. For this reason, citizens are advised to boil water until notified otherwise.
The Water Division will be sampling water and analyzing results to provide notification of the lifting of the boil advisory in this area. A Public Service Announcement is planned to be released providing such notification of removal of the boil advisory.
It is recommended customers that observe “cloudy” water flush their water lines by operating external hydrants or flow water through their bathtubs. Any customer who notices “cloudy” water should report this to the Sedalia WaterDepartment at 660-826-1236.
