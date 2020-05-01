Sedalia Mayor John Kehde sent a letter to residents Friday informing them the city is beginning to open access to city facilities.
The City of Sedalia will open public access to several city facilities Monday with new policies in place and will have face masks available.
“It’s not really a reopening because we have been doing all of these services and all of that, it’s just we’ve limited the access to the facilities,” City Administrator Kelvin Shaw explained. “I know it’s a fine distinction but I don’t want it to get confused with the businesses that are reopening if you will.
“Of course we will always be essential so we had limited access to facilities out of an abundance of caution as opposed to really being required to,” he continued. “There’s still going to be some limited access where we’re still going to limit the fire stations, the water filtration plants, the sewer plants, all of those kinds of things.”
According to Kehde’s letter, public access to the Sedalia Regional Airport terminal, cemetery offices and City Hall will again be allowed Monday, May 4. All facilities will have social distancing, hand sanitizing and limited numbers policies in place which residents are asked to follow.
“As you access these services, you will be asked to follow certain procedures designed to keep you and our employees safe,” Kehde wrote in his letter. “Please do your part to stop this dreadful disease so that we can get back to normal as soon as possible.”
The Sedalia Animal Shelter will also reopen at this time but will have a “No-Mask-No Entry” policy due to the building's layout not allowing individuals to maintain social distancing. According to a city press release, only five people will be allowed in the lobby. Individuals are asked to check in with the front desk before coming in. Stray intakes will be limited and volunteers are not going to be allowed.
Masks are going to be available everywhere and encouraged everywhere, according to Shaw. There will be times at City Hall where this will be required also.
“They (face masks) will always be available and always be encouraged but especially at the point where we start court again, which that won’t be until at least May 20 unless that gets extended further,” Shaw said. “In anticipation of that, it’s just a good example of a time where we won’t be able to ensure social distancing because there will just be too many people to try to do it. We will require them during those periods but then every other time it’s just going to be encouraged.”
Shaw said individuals are encouraged to continue utilizing services over the phone, online and through email like paying their utility bills, the permit process, and business licenses. Citizens can also use the city’s payment dropbox on the south side of the Municipal Building. He also said the city will be reopening access to facilities in phases, especially when it comes to the parks.
Both the Sedalia Public Library and Sedalia Parks and Recreation Department will be creating their own policies for their facilities.
“The library and the Parks and Rec are both governed by a separate board that has the ability to set those (policies),” Shaw explained. “We just didn't include that in this discussion because they are going to do their separate announcements. The parks, it really is going to be a really more phased approach for them because they have so many different things.”
According to a Sedalia Public Library press release, the Sedalia Public Library Book Drop will be open Monday, May 4 for patrons to start returning materials. On Monday, May 11, the library will open to the public with limited services available and will only allow the check in and check out of materials only. The adjusted hours will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays.
City staff will also continue to reevaluate their policies.
“This is something that we look at every day,” he said. “Of course the numbers in Pettis County are continuing to rise, it looks like we’re hitting our peak later than other counties around us. Safety is still the priority No. 1. We felt like we could take some alternate action and relax some of the limitations on the facilities.
“We do have some other plans that hopefully as things progress we can open up some other things and get back to some more business as usual,” Shaw added.
The city will also continue to look toward the Pettis County Health Center for guidance.
“This is really the plan for the city government itself so we’re still looking toward Pettis County Health as far as what their guidance is going to be and is for the businesses, those kinds of things,” he said. “Beyond that, we’re still here and still providing all of the basic services and those kinds of things. If they (residents) have any questions don’t hesitate to give us a call.”
The City of Sedalia can be reached at 660-827-3000 and the city’s COVID-19 helpline can be reached at 660-851-7686.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.