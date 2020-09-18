The City of Sedalia will continue the chip and seal of streets the week of Sept. 21. Motorists are encouraged to find alternate routes on the day work is scheduled for a specific street or plan additional time for their commute as periodic lane closures will occur.
The following is a list of chip and seal planned for the week of Sept. 21:
Sept. 22
West 14th Street between South Limit Avenue and South Missouri Avenue.
South Stewart Avenue between West 32nd Street and West 35th Street.
West 35th Street between South Stewart Avenue and South Park Avenue.
Sept. 23
Snyder Avenue between state Route B and its dead end.
North Lamine Avenue between East Main Street and East Third Street.
South Collins Avenue between East 25th Street and the middle school.
South Gorrell Street between East 10th Street and East 12th Street.
The work is weather and equipment dependent. For questions about city streets or to report a pothole or other roadway problems, contact the Public Works Department at 660-827-3000 ext. 1166.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.