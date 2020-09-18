The City of Sedalia will begin repairs to replace two leaking water valves in the middle of the intersections at East Third Street on Sept. 21 and at East Ninth Street and South Hancock Avenue on Sept. 22. Work will be completed between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.
The intersections will be restricted to a single lane of traffic while replacement water valves are installed. Drivers are advised to anticipate delays near the intersections and are encouraged to seek alternate routes to avoid delays when work is scheduled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.