The City of Sedalia will begin repairs on a leaking water valve at 8 a.m. Aug. 25 in the intersection at West Main Street and South Grand Avenue.
Residents will have their water service impacted if they live along South Grand Avenue between West Main Street and West Second Street as well as businesses located at 726, 808 and 812 Main St. Water services will be shut off in the area to allow for the repairs or replacement to be made to the leaking valve. The department anticipates repairs will be complete and water service restored by 5 p.m. Aug. 25.
A water boil advisory will remain in place for the area until water samples are analyzed Aug. 26. A public announcement will be released providing notification of the removal of the boil advisory. Once water service is restored, if residents observe “cloudy” water, they should flush their water lines by operating external hydrants or flowing water through their bathtubs and report it to the city water department at 660-826-1236.
Lane restrictions will also occur as workers and heavy equipment will be working in the road. Travelers are advised to anticipate delays near this intersection and are encouraged to find alternate routes.
