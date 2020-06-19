The City of Sedalia has lifted the boil water advisory issued June 17 for the Hunter’s Ridge Subdivision which was put in place after water service was restored following repairs to the water main serving the subdivision.
During the advisory, the city’s water division performed a series of tests to determine the water continued to meet regulatory drinking water standards. Samples were taken from sites in the affected area and tests have confirmed the water meets state and federal requirements as well as all U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Safe Drinking Water Act standards and regulations. It is no longer necessary for citizens in the area to boil their water.
Questions can be directed to the water division at 660-826-1234.
