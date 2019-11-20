The City of Sedalia will observe the Thanksgiving holiday Thursday, Nov. 28 and Friday, Nov. 29. City offices including the Materials Management Site will be closed. However, trash will be picked up Friday, Nov. 29. Below is a list of trash and recycling pick-ups affected by the Thanksgiving holiday period and the dates on which those affected pick-ups will be made:
Trash normally picked up Tuesday will be picked up Monday, Nov. 25; trash normally picked up Wednesday will be picked up Tuesday, Nov. 26; trash normally picked up Thursday will be picked up Wednesday, Nov. 27; trash normally picked up Friday will be picked up Friday, Nov. 29.
The Materials Management Site will reopen Saturday, Nov. 30 for normal business hours. All other city offices will reopen Monday, Dec. 2 for normal business hours.
