The City of Sedalia is seeking public input through an online survey for its Sedalia community branding project.
The city recently selected Callis, a local marketing firm, to conduct research that will lead to a strategic brand-building plan for the Sedalia community. Research includes focus groups, personal interviews and an online survey for city and county residents, former residents, nonresidents, and visitors.
Goals for the branding project include enhancing community pride, recruiting new businesses and residents and attracting visitors. Components include a community logo and tagline and a marketing and media plan that represent the ideas, perceptions and opinions learned from research.
The survey can be found at www.cityofsedalia.com and the deadline to submit responses is 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14.
