The City of Sedalia will begin emergency water main repairs near the Hunter’s Ridge Subdivision at 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 17.
Water service will need to be shut-off to the subdivision until repairs are completed. The Water Division anticipates repairs will be complete and water service restored by 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 17. Once the water main is repaired, the Hunter’s Ridge Subdivision will be under a boil water advisory until sampling and analysis of the results are complete. Upon satisfactory completion of water sampling, the Water Division will provide notification of the lifting of the boil advisory and a Public Service Announcement will be released.
Once water service is restored, those customers observing “cloudy” water should flush their water lines by operating external hydrants or flowing water through their bathtubs. Any customer who notices “cloudy” water should report this to the Sedalia Water Department at 660-826-1236.
